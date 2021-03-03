No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Texas teachers, child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge Teachers ensure students have their masks on correctly on the first day of in-person classes at Highland Village Elementary. - SHELBY TAUBER / TEXAS TRIBUNE
  • Shelby Tauber / Texas Tribune
  • Teachers ensure students have their masks on correctly on the first day of in-person classes at Highland Village Elementary.
Texas teachers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, health officials announced Wednesday.

Effective immediately, all Texas vaccine providers should include all teachers, Head Start program staff, and child care staff in their vaccine administration programs, according to a notice the Texas Department of State Health Services sent to providers.

The notice comes after the Biden administration Tuesday urged all states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff. Texas had not previously prioritized teachers.

