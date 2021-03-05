CPS Energy says excessive costs from winter storms won't be reflected on February bills

CPS Energy

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold Williams speaks during an energy symposium.

CPS Energy customers won't see any charges on their February bills related to last month's winter storm, the city-owned utility said.In a statement released Friday, CPS officials said it will begin releasing electronic and paper bills Monday, although some customers may not see theirs until after Saturday, March 13.The announcement follows a board meeting this week at which CEO Paula Gold-Williams warned that the CPS is grappling with $1 billion in expenses from fuel and wholesale electricity purchases during the historic weather event.“CPS Energy is currently assessing the validity of the additional fuel and purchased power costs from the winter storm and is currently not passing them through to customers,” the utility said in its new statement.CPS suspended billing on February 19 to ensure it wouldn't hit customers with sky-high charges related to the storm. Due to the delay some customers' February bills may land near their March bills, it cautioned.However, CPS officials said staffers are prepared to work with customers to make payment arrangements. They're also reviewing the accounts of customers most effected by the winter storm and expect to announce a credit plan to make up for power outages during the weather event in the next 30 to 45 days.