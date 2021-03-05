No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 5, 2021

CPS Energy says excessive costs from winter storms won't be reflected on February bills

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 5:02 PM

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold Williams speaks during an energy symposium. - CPS ENERGY
  • CPS Energy
  • CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold Williams speaks during an energy symposium.
CPS Energy customers won't see any charges on their February bills related to last month's winter storm, the city-owned utility said.

In a statement released Friday, CPS officials said it will begin releasing electronic and paper bills Monday, although some customers may not see theirs until after Saturday, March 13.



The announcement follows a board meeting this week at which CEO Paula Gold-Williams warned that the CPS is grappling with $1 billion in expenses from fuel and wholesale electricity purchases during the historic weather event.

“CPS Energy is currently assessing the validity of the additional fuel and purchased power costs from the winter storm and is currently not passing them through to customers,” the utility said in its new statement.

CPS suspended billing on February 19 to ensure it wouldn't hit customers with sky-high charges related to the storm. Due to the delay some customers' February bills may land near their March bills, it cautioned.

However, CPS officials said staffers are prepared to work with customers to make payment arrangements. They're also reviewing the accounts of customers most effected by the winter storm and expect to announce a credit plan to make up for power outages during the weather event in the next 30 to 45 days.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Jardín brings the right culinary elements to the Botanical Garden’s Sullivan Carriage House
Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After lifting mask mandate, Gov. Greg Abbott claims immigrants spreading COVID in Texas Read More

  2. Magazine accidentally refers to San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro as 'Joaquin Phoenix' Read More

  3. San Antonio mayor vows to save historic Woolworth Building in 'reset' of Alamo Plaza project Read More

  4. San Antonio-based H-E-B will 'urge,' but not require, shoppers to mask up — and that’s bullshit Read More

  5. Greg Abbott, greenway trails: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation