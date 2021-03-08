Bexar County will offer up to $1,500 for plumbing repairs in new phase of assistance program

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin

Over the weekend, Bexar County launched the second phase of a program created to aid residents who need plumbing repairs in the wake of last month's catastrophic winter storms.Under the initiative, the county will dispatch a plumber and pay up to $1,500 towards parts and labor for repairs brought on by the freeze.Those in the county's suburban and outlying areas are more likely to face difficulty in getting a plumber due to their remote locations, according to Bexar County officials. In the past two weeks, the county has distributed more than 40,000 cases of water to people in affected areas.

“With 46 water service providers located in Bexar County, there are many who don’t qualify for the SAWS/City of San Antonio assistance program and still are without running water,” Precinct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores said in news release.

