San Antonio Humane Society holding discount adoption promotion for large dogs this week

click image Petango

Starlight is currently available for adoption at SAHS.

If you like big mutts and cannot lie, this promotion may be for you.The San Antonio Humane Society is holding a weeklong promotion to help larger pups find their fur-ever homes. It's offering those adoptable dogs for just $25.The promotion — which runs through Sunday — applies to all dogs one year or older and weighing more than 30 pounds. The adoption fee for such canines is usually $50.The Humane Society is still closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it's piloting a new “no contact” adoption process so potential adopters can still bring home a new best friend.Interested pet parents must submit an online application and a follow-up email containing support information. SAHS will review applications on a first-come, first-served basis, and schedule adoption interviews via phone.Folks interested in checking out available pups can do so at the San Antonio Humane Society website