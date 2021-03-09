Tuesday, March 9, 2021
San Antonio Humane Society holding discount adoption promotion for large dogs this week
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Mar 9, 2021 at 10:52 AM
Starlight is currently available for adoption at SAHS.
If you like big mutts and cannot lie, this promotion may be for you.
The San Antonio Humane Society is holding a weeklong promotion to help larger pups find their fur-ever homes. It's offering those adoptable dogs for just $25.
The promotion — which runs through Sunday — applies to all dogs one year or older and weighing more than 30 pounds. The adoption fee for such canines is usually $50.
The Humane Society is still closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it's piloting a new “no contact” adoption process so potential adopters can still bring home a new best friend.
Interested pet parents must submit an online application
and a follow-up email containing support information. SAHS will review applications on a first-come, first-served basis, and schedule adoption interviews via phone.
Folks interested in checking out available pups can do so at the San Antonio Humane Society website
.
