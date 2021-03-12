No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 12, 2021

San Antonio's CPS Energy sues ERCOT over 'excessive' and 'illegal' charges during storm

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge CPS Energy said it incurred $1 billion in charges during February's winter storm crisis. - TWITTER / CPS ENERGY
  • Twitter / CPS Energy
  • CPS Energy said it incurred $1 billion in charges during February's winter storm crisis.
CPS Energy, San Antonio's city-owned utility, has sued the operator of Texas' power grid for “excessive, illegitimate and illegal prices” during last month's winter storm that led to widespread, lengthy outages.

The suit alleges grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) violated the state constitution by overcharging utilities such as CPS for wholesale power. It also asks the court to prevent ERCOT from declaring CPS in default on charges for which it's been billed.



CPS is grappling with $1 billion in expenses from fuel and wholesale electricity purchases during the storm, according to its officials. Of that total, it owes roughly $200 million to ERCOT for power purchases.

"CPS Energy is taking this action to defend its customers. Those who suffered the consequences of ERCOT’s failure must not be victimized by one of the largest illegal transfers of wealth in the history of Texas, too," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, a CPS board member, said in a written statement. "Ensuring the fair treatment of customers and preventing them from additional harm by outrageous, excessive charges is essential, and we are fighting to achieve that goal." 

In a statement, CPS CEO Paula Gold-Williams accused ERCOT of running up $20 billion in charges due to a "lack of oversight, preparedness and failure to follow its own protocols."

"That is a huge amount of money and it’s incredibly important we continue to fight for our customers to bring those bills down," she said.

ERCOT has faced widespread condemnation for its handling of the power crisis. The nonprofit organization fired its CEO earlier this month, and much of its board has resigned under pressure from state lawmakers.

Following the storm, an independent market monitor said ERCOT overcharged power providers by $16 billion during the crisis. However, the chairman of the Texas Public Utility Commission disputed that number Thursday, saying the grid operator actually overcharged them by $3 billion.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B Read More

  2. Texans 50 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15 Read More

  3. Appeals court puts San Antonio's paid sick leave ordinance on pause while legal battle continues Read More

  4. Ted Cruz falsely claims undocumented immigrants are getting $1,400 stimulus checks Read More

  5. U.S. House passes COVID-19 relief bill that would give millions of Texans $1,400 checks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation