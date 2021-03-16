Twitter puts Ted Cruz on blast after he tries to shame U.S. military for criticizing Tucker Carlson

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

After picking social media fights with celebrities from Seth Rogen to Daisy Ridley, Sen. Ted Cruz has found a new Twitter target: the U.S. military.

In his latest online moment of outrage, the Texas Republican and armchair seditionist appears to be worked up that military officials dared register their offense at Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host dumped on female soldiers last week in a sexist commentary.

On Sunday, Cruz tweeted an accusation that under Joe Biden's watch, "the military is launching political attacks to intimidate” Carlson and others with unpopular opinions. He even attached a seething letter just to make sure folks know how concerned he is that "leftwing ideology" has erased the Pentagon's longstanding pledge to stay out of politics.

“I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it,” Cruz threw in for good measure. Because everyone knows the commandant of the Marine Corps oversees the entire Pentagon ... or something.

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions.



Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign.



I've demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

If you haven't been keeping up with Fox News' latest manufactured outrage — and frankly, who the fuck has time? — Carlson claimed the U.S. military was falling behind because ours was becoming too feminine instead of seizing on the masculinity embraced by China's navy. (Yes, seriously.) Among his objections: the U.S. armed services were making too many accommodations for women, including giving them uniforms that actually fit their bodies.

"So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits," Carlson prattled. "Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. military."

In what should come as no surprise, high-ranking officials opened fire on Carlson after the segment, which like much of his bloviation seems to be more about ginning up controversy and ratings than offering coherent policy discussion.

But in Cruzland — which is increasingly coming to resemble Bizarro World from Superman comics — it's not the conservative way to stick up for members of the military but to defend a gasbag TV personality who appears to have no trouble sticking up for himself.

Democratic lawmakers — along with a diverse array of other folks, including Cruz's own constituents — quickly took to Twitter to let the senator know they found his argument as weak as his chin — and as absurd as the patchy beard he's grown to hide it.

Dear @DeptofDefense: Thank you for standing up for women in the military. For those of us who have served, we understand the military has every right to defend itself and military members from false and misleading attacks by the media.



Do not let Sen @tedcruz silence you. https://t.co/pRq9SBT8kk — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 15, 2021

Tucker Carlson thinks women are just for breeding and running the home. And he has found a despicable ally in Ted Cruz who hates women too - blaming his daughters for fleeing to Cancun and refusing to defend his wife. Losers!#TuckerHatesWomen https://t.co/L0Z3fwPWlf — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) March 15, 2021

Republicans going after the military because of misogyny and a dangerously radical Fox News pundit is just wild and revealing.



Like I said before, these hypocrites do ultimately tell on themselves. https://t.co/jT5t28pAC4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 15, 2021

Under Trump, 34 former or current military members were arrested in the Capitol attacks and @tedcruz never demanded a meeting with top military officials. Instead, he defends Tucker Carlson's misogynistic comments about women that served and died for this country. https://t.co/sHmMjwxIhV — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) March 14, 2021

Ted Cruz wants to meet with Marine Corps commandant to defend Tucker Carlson. This is the way he wants to spend his time and our money. How about fixing the energy infrastructure in Texas, you ass hat? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 15, 2021

