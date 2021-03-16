No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Twitter puts Ted Cruz on blast after he tries to shame U.S. military for criticizing Tucker Carlson

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

After picking social media fights with celebrities from Seth Rogen to Daisy Ridley, Sen. Ted Cruz has found a new Twitter target: the U.S. military.

In his latest online moment of outrage, the Texas Republican and armchair seditionist appears to be worked up that military officials dared register their offense at Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host dumped on female soldiers last week in a sexist commentary.

On Sunday, Cruz tweeted an accusation that under Joe Biden's watch, "the military is launching political attacks to intimidate” Carlson and others with unpopular opinions. He even attached a seething letter just to make sure folks know how concerned he is that "leftwing ideology" has erased the Pentagon's longstanding pledge to stay out of politics.

“I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it,” Cruz threw in for good measure. Because everyone knows the commandant of the Marine Corps oversees the entire Pentagon ... or something.

If you haven't been keeping up with Fox News' latest manufactured outrage — and frankly, who the fuck has time? — Carlson claimed the U.S. military was falling behind because ours was becoming too feminine instead of seizing on the masculinity embraced by China's navy. (Yes, seriously.) Among his objections: the U.S. armed services were making too many accommodations for women, including giving them uniforms that actually fit their bodies.

"So we've got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits," Carlson prattled. "Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. military."

In what should come as no surprise, high-ranking officials opened fire on Carlson after the segment, which like much of his bloviation seems to be more about ginning up controversy and ratings than offering coherent policy discussion.

But in Cruzland — which is increasingly coming to resemble Bizarro World from Superman comics — it's not the conservative way to stick up for members of the military but to defend a gasbag TV personality who appears to have no trouble sticking up for himself.

Democratic lawmakers — along with a diverse array of other folks, including Cruz's own constituents — quickly took to Twitter to let the senator know they found his argument as weak as his chin — and as absurd as the patchy beard he's grown to hide it.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
La Morena celebrates 20 years of flamenco dance at Carmens de la Calle
Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio police union rejects call for FBI investigation of alleged intimidation of Fix SAPD petitioners Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: Texas governor and lieutenant governor refuse couples counseling despite urging Read More

  3. Analysis: Dan Patrick’s interrogation about a freeze warms speculation about 2022 Read More

  4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backing bills that would stymie expansion of voting access Read More

  5. White House sending FEMA to care for record number children crossing U.S.-Mexico border Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation