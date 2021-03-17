San Antonio man arrested on weapons charges outside vice presidential residence

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Sonya Hebert

The Naval Observatory is lit up at night in this November 2020 photo.

Authorities arrested a San Antonio man Wednesday afternoon on weapons and ammo charges near Washington, D.C.'s Naval Observatory, the official vice presidential residence, National Public Radio reports.

Paul Murray, 31, was stopped by Secret Service agents after they received an intelligence bulletin originating from Texas, according to NPR. He was arrested by D.C. police and a rifle and ammunition were removed from his vehicle.

Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the Naval Observatory because the building is undergoing repairs.

Murray was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possessing a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, CNBC reports.

Andrew Leyden, a former Capitol Hill staffer who lives near the Naval Observatory, shared video of Murray's arrest on Twitter, saying he was drawn to the scene after seeing a "slew of police cars" and a man being stopped by both uniformed and plainclothes officers.

BREAKING: My Video of a Suspicious person detained near Vice President’s house ON YOUTUBE NOW-- https://t.co/gL58uJJD7h @YouTube — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) March 17, 2021

Murray's arrest comes amid heightened security following the January 6 Capitol insurrection at which violent extremists attempted to stop then-president elect Joe Biden from taking office.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.