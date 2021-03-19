First annual Southside San Antonio Book Fair will launch in May

click image Instagram / scoobyvansa

Live from the Southside magazine and the Scooby Van of San Antonio will host the first annual Southside San Antonio Book Fair.

magazine, Scooby Van of San Antonio and Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse will host the first annual Southside San Antonio Book Fair, a literary event focused on South Texas authors.The free May 16 event will include a kid’s writing contest, a used book drive and up to 20 authors who will be autographing and selling books.The writing contest is meant to encourage kiddos to write and share their own stories. April Monterrosa, editor in chief of, will select the winners, and their writings will be featured in a future issue of the publication.The Scooby Van of San Antonio will host a used book drive to support the nonprofit's mission of giving free books to underserved kids and stocking local little libraries.This book fair will run from noon to 4 p.m. at Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, 815 Pleasanton Road. Free snacks will be available, and Brooster's will also be selling food and drinks.