Tussaud's Trump, Hammon Mural: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / ally_caudillo
-
The wax dummy of former President Donald Trump, shown in a visitor's photo, was packed off to storage after people kept punching it. No word on whether his two BFFs also suffered damage.
A couple of MIA famous people were among the Current
's most-read stories this week, those being former President Donald Trump and Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon.
Well, their likenesses, to be more precise.
Turns out the wax museum in Alamo Plaza had to put its Trump dummy in storage after too many people frustrated by four years of living under a wannabe dictator took our their frustrations with their fists. In Hammon's case, a building owner painted over a beloved mural bearing her likeness.
But that wasn't all the news that kept folks riveted. Keep scrolling and see what readers clicked on in abundance this week.
10. San Antonio police union rejects call for FBI investigation of alleged intimidation of Fix SAPD petitioners
9. La Morena celebrates 20 years of flamenco dance at Carmens de la Calle
8. Twitter puts Ted Cruz on blast after he tries to shame U.S. military for criticizing Tucker Carlson
7. Texas' last PUC member resigns after recording catches him reassuring utility investors
6. Maskless masses party on South Padre beaches after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifts mask mandate
5. New open-air Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to San Antonio Botanical Garden this spring
4. San Antonio Zoo brings fantasy to life with new Dragon Forest attraction
3. Texas-based hate group source of 80% of all U.S. racist propaganda tracked in 2020
2. San Antonio's mural celebrating Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been painted over
1. Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it
