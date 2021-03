UTSA professor recognized by World Health Organization for COVID-19 research

click to enlarge Courtesy / University of Texas at San Antonio

UTSA Assistant Chemistry Professor Francis Yoshimoto is receiving recognition for his COVID-19 research.

"I wasn't expecting to be cited by the WHO, and I am glad that my research was able to make a positive impact," Yoshimoto told the university's UTSA Today blog . “Little was known about SARS-CoV-2 at the time, and I felt compelled to make a useful tool to aid in global research efforts."

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor's work on COVID-19 has been cited twice by the World Health Organization — one of the most significant recognitions a research scientist can rack up.UTSA assistant chemistry professor Francis Yoshimoto wrote, which focused on the proteins found in the virus causing COVID-19. That paper was published inin May 2020.It was subsequently cited by the World Health Organization it in itsin September, and the research has received more than 130 citations in other papers.Yoshimoto's second paper,, focused on identifying additional proteins associated with the virus. That research was also published byin February 2021.Yoshimoto's primary fields of research are malaria and obesity, so viruses are outside his normal area of expertise. Even so, his recent papers grabbed enough attention that he earned a spot a guest editor for a future issue of