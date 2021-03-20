No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, March 20, 2021

UTSA professor recognized by World Health Organization for COVID-19 research

Posted By on Sat, Mar 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM

click to enlarge UTSA Assistant Chemistry Professor Francis Yoshimoto is receiving recognition for his COVID-19 research. - COURTESY / UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / University of Texas at San Antonio
  • UTSA Assistant Chemistry Professor Francis Yoshimoto is receiving recognition for his COVID-19 research.
A University of Texas at San Antonio professor's work on COVID-19 has been cited twice by the World Health Organization — one of the most significant recognitions a research scientist can rack up.

UTSA assistant chemistry professor Francis Yoshimoto wrote The Proteins of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS CoV-2 or n-COV19), the Cause of COVID-19, which focused on the proteins found in the virus causing COVID-19. That paper was published in The Protein Journal in May 2020.



It was subsequently cited by the World Health Organization it in its Diagnostic Testing for SARS-CoV-2: interim guidance in September, and the research has received more than 130 citations in other papers.

Yoshimoto's second paper, A Biochemical Perspective of the Nonstructural Proteins (NSPs) and the Spike Protein of SARS CoV-2, focused on identifying additional proteins associated with the virus. That research was also published by The Protein Journal in February 2021.

Yoshimoto's primary fields of research are malaria and obesity, so viruses are outside his normal area of expertise. Even so, his recent papers grabbed enough attention that he earned a spot a guest editor for a future issue of The Protein Journal.

"I wasn't expecting to be cited by the WHO, and I am glad that my research was able to make a positive impact," Yoshimoto told the university's UTSA Today blog. “Little was known about SARS-CoV-2 at the time, and I felt compelled to make a useful tool to aid in global research efforts."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it Read More

  2. Texas-based hate group source of 80% of all U.S. racist propaganda tracked in 2020 Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez Read More

  4. After pro-lynching remark, Rep. Chip Roy doubles down with more tone-deaf vitriol Read More

  5. First annual Southside San Antonio Book Fair will launch in May Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation