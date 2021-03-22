No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 22, 2021

Bexar County and University Health launch campaign urging residents to keep wearing masks

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM

click to enlarge Bexar County and University Health System are asking residents to share on social media why they continue to wear face coverings. - UNSPLASH / MICHAEL AMADEUS
  • Unsplash / Michael Amadeus
  • Bexar County and University Health System are asking residents to share on social media why they continue to wear face coverings.
In the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate, Bexar County and University Health System are uniting to encourage Alamo City residents to share via social media why they're still masking up.

"It's important to reiterate this whole effort, because we understand this is going on for a long time, and folks don't particularly enjoy running around with a mask," Bexar County spokesman Tom Peine said of the campaign unveiled Monday. "But it's something that is necessary, that we need to do to protect ourselves and protect each other."



The campaign encourages Facebook, Instagram and Twitter users to post a photo or brief video of themselves wearing a mask and include a caption saying why they wear one. The campaign also asks that they challenge three friends to participate.

Participants should use the hashtags #WhyIWearAMaskSA and #BexarTogether in English or #MiCubrebocaSA and #BexarJuntos in Spanish.

The partnership between the county and hospital district came about when they were both working on similar campaigns to encourage mask use. Even though COVID-19 vaccination rates are rising, Peine said the fight against the virus isn't finished.

"Wearing a mask is important until this pandemic is over. It's a marathon, not a sprint," he added. "We're still in this situation, and it's important to continue and be vigilant and be concerned for the safety of others." 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it Read More

  2. We still don’t know for sure where the coronavirus came from. Here’s why. Read More

  3. Texas receiving more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine first doses this week Read More

  4. Joe Biden's White House has 'Reefer Madness' Read More

  5. UTSA professor recognized by World Health Organization for COVID-19 research Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation