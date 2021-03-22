Bexar County and University Health launch campaign urging residents to keep wearing masks

The partnership between the county and hospital district came about when they were both working on similar campaigns to encourage mask use. Even though COVID-19 vaccination rates are rising, Peine said the fight against the virus isn't finished.





"Wearing a mask is important until this pandemic is over. It's a marathon, not a sprint," he added. "We're still in this situation, and it's important to continue and be vigilant and be concerned for the safety of others."

The campaign encourages Facebook, Instagram and Twitter users to post a photo or brief video of themselves wearing a mask and include a caption saying why they wear one. The campaign also asks that they challenge three friends to participate.Participants should use the hashtags #WhyIWearAMaskSA and #BexarTogether in English or #MiCubrebocaSA and #BexarJuntos in Spanish.