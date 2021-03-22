Spring breakers, NCAA fans could bring $25 million to downtown San Antonio

click image
Spring breakers and NCAA fanatics are expected to boost the city’s economy with more than $25 million.
The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee told TV station KENS5
that visitors, including those in town for tourney, will whisk in a windfall for downtown — a welcome sight for business owners that have endured a downturn during the pandemic.
The committee is made up of members from the city of San Antonio, San Antonio Sports and the University of Texas at San Antonio. The tournament will be at five venues in and around the city from March 21 to April 4.
“We’ve come over a lot of hurdles throughout the year, and it’s really hurt us bad," Linda Brantley, manager of the Alamo Antique Mall, told KENS. "But to see everything gradually coming back, [it] really looks good and great to see San Antonio coming to life again.”
Brantley also told the station the surge in business over these past couple of weeks has been refreshing, even if it comes with risks.
“It’s good to see people out and getting comfortable again, but then again, we don’t know with everyone getting vaccinated and it takes two to three weeks for COVID to metastasize," she said. "So we don’t know what’s going to happen in two to three weeks. Hopefully nothing."
