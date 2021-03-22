No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, March 22, 2021

Texas receiving more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine first doses this week

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 8:59 AM

click to enlarge Workers at the city's Alamodome vaccination site administer COVID-19 shots. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • Workers at the city's Alamodome vaccination site administer COVID-19 shots.
More than 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are headed to the Lone Star State.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said it's delivering more than 685,000 doses this week to 481 providers in 183 counties. At the same time, the federal government is delivering 230,000 doses to Texas pharmacy locations and qualified health centers.



Under current state rules, the groups now eligible for vaccines include people 50 and over, health care workers, long-term care residents, school employees, childcare workers and people with chronic health conditions that increase their risk of severe COVID-19 complications.

A listing of of San Antonio-area vaccination hubs receiving doses next week is available on the TDSHS website.

