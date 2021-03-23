No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Texas will make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the city's Alamodome site. - COURTESY / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / City of San Antonio
  • A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the city's Alamodome site.
Texas' health department said Tuesday that all of the state's adult residents will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations starting Monday.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, associate director of the Department of State Health Services, in a news release. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults.”



To that end, DSHS wants vaccination providers to give Texans 80 years old or older priority when scheduling appointments. It's also told vaccination sites to move those older residents to the front of the line, whether or not they have an appointment.

DSHS plans to launch a scheduling website that will allow Texans to register for a shot through a variety of public health providers. In the meantime, provider information is available at the DSHS Vaccine Information page.

Alaska, Mississippi and West Virginia are the only states where all adults are currently eligible. However, others have set full openings for future dates.

So far, Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, hitting some 6 million people with at least one dose and fully vaccinating more than 3 million.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

