City of San Antonio opening up 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM
The city of San Antonio will make 30,000 Pfizer first-dose appointments available starting at 7 p.m. Thursday through Metro Health's COVID-19 vaccine registration website
.
The appointments will be from April 6 to May 1 at the Alamodome mass-vaccination site, according to the city announcement.
Under new state rules, all adult Texans will be eligible for a vaccine starting Monday, but Metro Health officials have requested that younger people wait and give priority to older residents and those with pre-existing health conditions.
Those without internet access can call the city's 311 Customer Service COVID Hotline to book their appointments by phone. The Hotline operates Monday-Friday 8a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
