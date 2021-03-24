No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

City of San Antonio opening up 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge A San Antonio resident receives her shot at the Alamodome mass-vaccination site. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A San Antonio resident receives her shot at the Alamodome mass-vaccination site.
The city of San Antonio will make 30,000 Pfizer first-dose appointments available starting at 7 p.m. Thursday through Metro Health's COVID-19 vaccine registration website.

The appointments will be from April 6 to May 1 at the Alamodome mass-vaccination site, according to the city announcement.



Under new state rules, all adult Texans will be eligible for a vaccine starting Monday, but Metro Health officials have requested that younger people wait and give priority to older residents and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Those without internet access can call the city's 311 Customer Service COVID Hotline to book their appointments by phone. The Hotline operates Monday-Friday 8a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

