No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Price is Right Live on Stage coming to San Antonio’s Tobin Center this fall

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 1:13 PM

click image Price is Right Live on Stage will be at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts this October. - INSTAGRAM / PRICEISRIGHTLIVE
  • Instagram / priceisrightlive
  • Price is Right Live on Stage will be at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts this October.
"Come On Down," San Antonio!

Daytime television mainstay the Price Is Right is bringing its "Live on Stage" iteration back to the Alamo City this fall, KSAT 12 reports.



The show — scheduled for Sunday, October 10 at the Tobin Center — will give audience members a chance to play the show's iconic games such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, and the Showcase Showdown, according to the TV news report.

Price Is Right tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 26. They're available from the Tobin Center's website, via phone or in person at the box office.

Those interested in being a contestant can register for the chance at the venue three hours before show time, according to KSAT.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Marielle La Rue started her niche denim line to fulfill a wish for pants that fit her body type
Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans
Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. UTSA lands $20 million gift and renames its business school after the donor Read More

  2. City of San Antonio opening up 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday Read More

  3. Critics rip into Ted Cruz after he says lawmakers' concern over mass shootings are political theater Read More

  4. Texas will make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday Read More

  5. Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation