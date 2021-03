Price is Right Live on Stage coming to San Antonio’s Tobin Center this fall

click image Instagram / priceisrightlive

Price is Right Live on Stage will be at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts this October.

"Come On Down," San Antonio!Daytime television mainstay theis bringing its "Live on Stage" iteration back to the Alamo City this fall, KSAT 12 reports The show — scheduled for Sunday, October 10 at the Tobin Center — will give audience members a chance to play the show's iconic games such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, and the Showcase Showdown, according to the TV news report.tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 26. They're available from the Tobin Center's website , via phone or in person at the box office.Those interested in being a contestant can register for the chance at the venue three hours before show time, according to KSAT.