No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 26, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine holds up in an updated analysis of trial data

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 5:38 PM

click to enlarge A health worker draws a syringe full of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / BRATISLAVSKYSAMOSPRAVNYKRAJ
  • Wikimedia Commons / bratislavskysamospravnykraj
  • A health worker draws a syringe full of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.
Analysis of the latest data from a clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford shows the shot is still effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms, the pharmaceutical company reported March 25.

The news comes after the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases aired concerns that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information in an interim analysis of the trial (SN: 2/22/21). That interim analysis, announced on March 22, found the vaccine was 79% effective. The efficacy was based on 141 cases of COVID-19 among the trial’s 32,449 participants, but the cases were recorded only through February 17.

Since that date, more people in the trial tested positive for the coronavirus. The latest analysis included an additional 49 cases, bringing the total to 190, AstraZeneca said in a March 25 statement. Taking the new data into account, the vaccine now has an efficacy of 76% — only three percentage points lower than in the interim report. There are an additional 14 possible COVID-19 cases in the trial that researchers still need to confirm, AstraZeneca said in its statement. The company has not specified how many cases were in people who got the vaccine or in those who got a placebo.

The slight decrease in efficacy is not unexpected, Stephen Evans, a vaccine expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said in a statement released by the Science Media Centre. As more participants in the trial catch the coronavirus and develop symptoms, overall efficacy can fluctuate.

In fact, the vaccine’s efficacy for trial participants aged 65 and older actually got better with the new analysis. While the interim analysis reported an efficacy of 80% in that age group, the more recent results push it higher to 85 percent.

It’s unclear whether the results from both analyses are statistically different from one another. It’s possible that the reported efficacies in the groups fall within a similar margin of error, so the differences may mean little in the real world.

The shot is also still highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization, AstraZeneca reports. So far, eight people in the trial have fallen severely ill, all of whom received the placebo.

The rapid analysis redo is the latest stumble in AstraZeneca’s efforts to roll out and build confidence in its vaccine (SN: 11/23/20). But even amid the missteps to pinpoint the efficacy of its vaccine, AstraZeneca’s results still meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s requirements for emergency use authorization. Authorized vaccines must reduce COVID-19 cases by half in vaccinated people compared with unvaccinated people. The FDA will conduct its own scrutiny of the trial data when AstraZeneca applies for emergency use in the coming weeks. 

This story was originally published by Science News, a nonprofit independent news organization.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Puppeteer and Brownsville native Michelle Zamora lends a hand, and her voice, to Netflix series
Marielle La Rue started her niche denim line to fulfill a wish for pants that fit her body type
Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans
Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ken Paxton refuses to turn over messages about his participation in rally before Capitol insurrection Read More

  2. Price is Right Live on Stage coming to San Antonio’s Tobin Center this fall Read More

  3. Please tell us WTF Ted Cruz was thinking when he decided to sell shirts of himself with a mullet Read More

  4. City of San Antonio opening up 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday Read More

  5. White Republicans are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine more than any other demographic group in Texas Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation