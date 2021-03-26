Ken Paxton, COVID-19 vaccines: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
After the state issued new guidelines saying that all Texan adults would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 29, San Antonio released 30,000 first dose vaccine appointments at the Alamodome on Thursday.
After counting up the clicks, it's apparent many Current
readers are desperate for info on when and where to get their Fauci ouchies.
This week, our two most-read online stories, in order of web traffic, were about Texas making all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and the city of San Antonio announcing plans to open up 30,000 inoculation appointments.
But putting the pandemic behind us wasn't the only thing stirring folks' interest. Plenty of you also read about embattled Texas AG Ken Paxton's efforts to keep his text messages away from the media, Brackenridge Park's low-water crossing becoming briefly accessible and Price Is Right
letting Alamo City residents get their Plinko on.
Check it out:
10. San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar to hold spring concert series benefitting musicians hit hard by pandemic
9. Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
8. UTSA lands $20 million gift and renames its business school after the donor
7. Critics rip into Ted Cruz after he says lawmakers' concern over mass shootings are political theater
6. Price is Right Live on Stage coming to San Antonio’s Tobin Center this fall
5. Texas receiving more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine first doses this week
4. San Antonians have a chance to drive through Brackenridge Park's low-water crossing this week
3. Ken Paxton refuses to turn over messages about his participation in rally before Capitol insurrection
2. City of San Antonio opening up 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday
1. Texas will make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday
