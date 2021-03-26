San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B finally expanding to Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

click to enlarge
Courtesy / H-E-B
H-E-B announced on Friday its plans to expand to the DFW Metroplex in 2022.
Let the grocery wars begin.
Capping decades of speculation, Alamo City-based grocery chain H-E-B announced Friday
it will finally expand into the DFW Metroplex, starting with stores in Frisco and Plano next fall.
H-E-B has been a presence in the community since 2001 via its Central Market stores in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth. The stores slated to open in 2022, however, will be H-E-B branded stores similar to the ones we’re used to in San Antonio.
"This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” Stephen Butt, President of the Central Market Division of H-E-B, said in a release.
“For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers’ trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities.”
According to the release, additional details about the new stores will be shared at the groundbreakings, which are projected for this summer.
