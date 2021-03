San Antonio Humane Society slashing adoption fees during event with North Shore Animal League

Courtesy / San Antonio Humane Society

Labrador Retreiver mix Melina is one of the dogs available for adoption.

The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering with North Shore Animal League America for Tour for Life 2021, the world's largest national cooperative pet adoption event.Taking place from March 29 to April 3, the promotion will include half-off adoption fees for most SAHS animals. Approved adopters will also receive free flea protection doses for their new pets and Purina food giveaways while supplies last.Due to the pandemic, the event will use a no-contact adoption process, meaning all applications and inquires will be handled online. Potential pet parents can explore SAHS's adoption page and email a desired animal's name and ID number to adoption@SAHumane.org . They'll also need to provide government-issued ID and proof of residence.SAHA will evaluate applications on a first-come, first-served basis with adoption interviews taking place by phone. If approved, the organization will schedule a pet pick-up date and time at the shelter.