San Antonio native dies during last phase of elite U.S. Army Ranger course

Spc. James A. Requenez was 28 years old.
San Antonio native Spc. James A. Requenez died Thursday during the final phase of Ranger School training at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, Task & Purpose reports
The 28-year-old was transported to Eglin AFB hospital from training and pronounced dead at the medical facility on March 25. The Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade gave no details regarding the incident, but said it's under investigation.
The "swamp phase" or "Florida Phase" of the 61-day Ranger School
is the last segment of what the Army calls one of its toughest training courses, Task & Purpose reports.
According to the site, the phase lasts 15 days and allows soldiers as little as an hour of sleep nightly as they patrol for miles, travel through swamps, move by boat and conduct simulated air assaults.
A graduate of Airborne School and Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1, Requenez served as an assistant machine gunner for A Company, according to Task & Purpose.
The soldier’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Parachutist Badge, the site reports.
