Two more San Antonio-area residents arrested for participating in January 6 Capitol insurrection

Police battle with supporters of Donald Trump as they breach barriers around the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
A self-described lifestyle coach from Kerrville and her boyfriend were arrested last week on federal charges they entered the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 insurrection, Houston Public Media reports
.
Security cameras picked up images of Elizabeth Rose Williams and boyfriend Bradley Stuart Bennett during the break-in, according to court papers accessed by Houston Public Media. What's more, Williams bragged online about breaching the building, the filings state.
"Stormed the Capitol. Pray for us all," she posted on Facebook, according to the report. "This is OUR HOUSE!"
On her personal website
, Williams touts herself as a lifestyle coach and "seasoned educator in the area of essential oils, natural supplements, exercise and conscious food sourcing."
Bennett, meanwhile, operates a site called Battleborn.LIVE
, which propagates far-right conspiracy claims and touts a "5-day digital bootcamp" for people interested in "restored Freedom," according to court filings. He's also alleged to have made social media posts sharing QAnon conspiracy theories.
The FBI charged the pair with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and obstruction of an official proceeding, according to Houston Public Media.
So far, more than 30 Texans have been arrested on charges of participating in the deadly January 6 riot, including a handful from the San Antonio area.
