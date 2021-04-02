No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 2, 2021

Texas Republicans' bills limiting voting access gets pushback from 2 high-profile corporations

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks during an event. Patrick has made the restrictive voting proposal Senate Bill 7 a top priority in the Texas Senate. - WIKIMDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimdia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks during an event. Patrick has made the restrictive voting proposal Senate Bill 7 a top priority in the Texas Senate.
A pair of high-profile corporations are voicing opposition to Republicans' push in the Texas Legislature to tighten the state's already restrictive voting laws.

Statements issued Thursday by Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Austin-based Dell Technologies potentially clear the way for other businesses to come out against the GOP effort, which critics say is meant to suppress minority votes.



In its statement, American Airlines said it's "strongly opposed" to Senate Bill 7, a measure that would prohibit local elections officials from expanding voting access.

"As a Texas-based business, we must stand up for the rights of our team members and customers who call Texas home, and honor the sacrifices made by generations of Americans to protect and expand the right to vote," the company said.

In a tweet, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, voiced opposition to House Bill 6, a similar proposal being considered in the Texas' other legislative body.

"Free, fair, equitable access to voting is the foundation of American democracy. Those rights — especially for women, communities of color — have been hard-earned," Dell said. "Governments should ensure citizens have their voices heard. HB6 does the opposite, and we are opposed to it."

If such opposition builds, it could mirror the business backlash against a controversial bill from the 2017 legislative session that would have banned transgender people from public restrooms. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, one of the Lege's most vocal GOP culture warriors, championed that bill, along with current crusade to restrict voting.

Patrick issued a statement claiming that an American Airlines official who contacted him shortly before the company issued its statement hadn't even read the bill's contents. "Texans are fed up with corporations that don’t share our values trying to dictate public policy," he added.

Regardless of Patrick's take on what Texans are fed up with, pressure appears to be mounting on the state's corporate citizens to say something about the bills, which critics say would harm people of color and other vulnerable groups. Those same disenfranchised voters could be among Texas business' employees and customers, they add.

Voting-rights groups earlier this week took out full-page ads in Texas newspapers suggesting that business leaders consider the potential economic backlash if the Republican-controlled Lege tamps down on poll access. After Georgia passed similarly restrictive measures, the MLB Players Association warned it may yank the All Star Game out of that state.

On Thursday, Black business leaders called on corporations to stand up against similar Republican-led measures being pushed in dozens of statehouses.

"There is no middle ground here," former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault told the New York Times. "You either are for more people voting, or you want to suppress the vote."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Senate passes restrictive voting bill backed by Republicans including Gov. Greg Abbott Read More

  2. San Antonio council votes to create a vaccine registry after weeks of outcry from residents Read More

  3. Giant sticker of Ted Cruz in bondage gear pops up on San Antonio wall and Twitter goes wild Read More

  4. Over environmentalists' objections, Texas House approves bill to stop cities from banning gas hookups Read More

  5. Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation