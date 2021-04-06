No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

San Antonio's COVID-19 positivity rate the lowest among big Texas metros

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the Alamodome. - COURTESY IMAGE / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Image / City of San Antonio
  • A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the Alamodome.
In contrast to the weeks of bleak COVID-19 reports that followed the winter holidays, Monday evening's coronavirus briefing by San Antonio and Bexar County officials was chock full of good news.

Let's recount:

•The Alamo City’s 2.1% positivity rate is the lowest of all of Texas’ major metro areas, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported.
•Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff revealed plans to open a county vaccination site at St. Phillips College, which will be able to jab 1,000 people daily.
•Starting Tuesday, Metro Health will begin vaccinating residents 75 and older without an appointment.

Local officials did report 23 new coronavirus-related hospitalizations, bringing the total number to 179. Additionally, there were 275 new cases but no new deaths.

As per usual, Nirenberg and Wolff tempered the optimistic news by cautioning residents not to throw away their masks and start distributing free hugs to strangers. 

The upbeat local developments arrive as President Joe Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that he's accelerating by two weeks his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccines. Texas already made all residents 16 and over eligible for vaccinations on March 29.

