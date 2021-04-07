San Antonians 75 years and older no longer need an appointment to get vaccinated at the Alamodome

click to enlarge
As COVID-19 vaccines become more accessible to San Antonians, the city of San Antonio will now accommodate residents on a walk-up basis at the Alamodome clinic, so long as they are 75 years of age or older.
SA Metro Health took to Instagram
Tuesday to inform followers that elderly residents need only present a valid picture ID with a date of birth to be vaccinated at the Alamodome location.
Previously, the Department of State Health Services had given Texans 80 years old or older priority
when scheduling appointments. However, technology, transportation, language and occupational barriers still prevented many elderly and people of color from accessing doses
.
To combat the transportation barrier, VIA Metropolitan Transit offers free rides
for anyone traveling to or from an appointment at a city or county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination site, including the Alamodome and the Wonderland of the Americas mall.
Walk-in hours for people 75 and older are Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
