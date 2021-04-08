No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Activists blanket the Texas Capitol rotunda in rose petals to protest restrictive new voting bills

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge Young voting-rights activists dumped thousands of multicolored rose petals into the Capitol rotunda Thursday. - COURTESY PHOTO / JOLT ACTION
  • Courtesy Photo / Jolt Action
  • Young voting-rights activists dumped thousands of multicolored rose petals into the Capitol rotunda Thursday.
Early Thursday, youth activists spilled some 270,000 rose petals into the Texas Capitol rotunda, symbolizing the number of Texans of color who reach voting age each year.

The middle school-, high school- and college-age activists also scatted the multicolored petals to show the diversity of the state's young voters. Their action took place as Texas lawmakers deliberate on separate House and Senate bills that voting-rights groups say are meant to keep people of color away from the polls.



"In 2020, Texas had one of the largest youth voter turnouts in the county," said Cristina Tzintzún Ramírez, executive director of NextGen America, a progressive group that mobilizes young voters. "Instead of being celebrated, those young voters' voices and votes are being suppressed."

Tzintzún Ramírez's group organized Thursday's protest along with Jolt Action, a nonprofit that works to boost Texas Latinos' civic participation. The organizations are among those fighting House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7, proposals that are part of a Republican push to enact restrictive voting laws in statehouses across the country.

Tzintzún Ramírez, a former U.S. Senate candidate, said NextGen America spends $50 million to $100 million per election cycle on get-out-the-vote efforts. She warned that activists are prepared for a long-haul battle in Texas if lawmakers enact HB6 and SB7.

"Our message to young voters is don't be afraid," she said. "They're attacking us because they know how powerful we are."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Running on Riffs: Thunder Horse celebrates powerful second album with outdoor live show
Natural Novelist: Jeff VanderMeer’s weird fiction is grounded in a love of Earth’s ecology
Write off your other weekend plans, because the San Antonio Book Festival is back in a big way
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Poll shows San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg likely to win third term, while voters split on Prop B Read More

  2. Analysis: Abbott's media event at San Antonio site for immigrant kids is political theater — of the absurd Read More

  3. Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills Read More

  4. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is mad about being called a racist. Maybe he should look at his own rhetoric Read More

  5. San Antonians 75 years and older no longer need an appointment to get vaccinated at the Alamodome Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation