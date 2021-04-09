Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 9, 2021

Ron Nirenberg, Snoop Dogg: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge Snoop Dogg is headed back to SA in July. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Snoop Dogg is headed back to SA in July.
Let it be known that San Antonio Current readers have no problem mixing art and politics.

That much is clear from our most read stories of the week, which included new poll numbers suggesting Greg Brockhouse likely isn't going to be SA's next mayor and the news that rapper Snoop Dogg is headed back to the Alamo City.



Plenty of folks also took the time read a remembrance of well-regarded San Antonio actor Greg Hinojosa, who also did a stint as artistic director of the Woodlawn Theater.

10. Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills

9. Write off your other weekend plans, because the San Antonio Book Festival is back in a big way

8. Four San Antonio bands joining forces Saturday to raise money for fellow musician battling Leukemia

7. Tax breaks for developers under scrutiny in San Antonio, Texas capitol

6. Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz

5. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hands down order prohibiting 'vaccine passports'

4. Analysis: Abbott's media event at San Antonio site for immigrant kids is political theater — of the absurd

3. Snoop Dogg is headed to San Antonio for summer show at the Sunken Garden

2. Renowned San Antonio actor, director and teacher Greg Hinojosa has died

1. Poll shows San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg likely to win third term, while voters split on Prop B

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz
a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Analysis: Abbott's media event at San Antonio site for immigrant kids is political theater — of the absurd Read More

  2. Activists blanket the Texas Capitol rotunda in rose petals to protest restrictive new voting bills Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz Read More

  4. Congress allocated $19 billion in federal stimulus money to Texas public education, but schools have yet to see an extra dime Read More

  5. Poll shows San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg likely to win third term, while voters split on Prop B Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation