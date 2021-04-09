Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 9, 2021

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush signals he may target Ken Paxton in primary challenge

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge Texas AG Ken Paxton's legal woes have compounded making him a prime target for a primary challenge. - COURTESY PHOTO / KEN PAXTON
  • Courtesy Photo / Ken Paxton
  • Texas AG Ken Paxton's legal woes have compounded making him a prime target for a primary challenge.
Did anyone not see this one coming?

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said Thursday he's "seriously considering" a primary run against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose compounding legal woes have become a source of red-assed embarrassment for the Texas GOP.



In what may qualify as the understatement of the century Bush told Dallas radio host Mark Davis "there have been some serious allegations levied against the current attorney general," according to a Texas Tribune report.

"I think character matters and integrity matters," added Bush, the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and nephew of President George W. Bush.

Paxton's currently sliding into legal quicksand that includes a whistleblower lawsuit from former top aides who accused him of abuse of office and taking bribes. His legal team is also been engaged in a protracted effort to delay his trial on a felony securities fraud charge. What's more, Paxton is reportedly under FBI investigation for allegations raised by his former staffers.

Even before his own employees shivved him in the back, Paxton's path to reelection looked questionable. During his 2018 reelection bid, he squeaked by with just 50.6% of the vote against a vastly underfunded Democratic rival.

Bush has said in recent interviews that he's considering a run for another statewide office in 2022. However, the Texas Tribune pointed out that his comments this week "offered the starkest indication yet" he may be setting his sights on Paxton.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz
a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Analysis: Abbott's media event at San Antonio site for immigrant kids is political theater — of the absurd Read More

  2. Activists blanket the Texas Capitol rotunda in rose petals to protest restrictive new voting bills Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz Read More

  4. Congress allocated $19 billion in federal stimulus money to Texas public education, but schools have yet to see an extra dime Read More

  5. Poll shows San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg likely to win third term, while voters split on Prop B Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation