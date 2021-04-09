Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush signals he may target Ken Paxton in primary challenge

click to enlarge
Texas AG Ken Paxton's legal woes have compounded making him a prime target for a primary challenge.
Did anyone not see this one coming?
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said Thursday he's "seriously considering" a primary run against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose compounding legal woes have become a source of red-assed embarrassment for the Texas GOP.
In what may qualify as the understatement of the century Bush told Dallas radio host Mark Davis "there have been some serious allegations levied against the current attorney general," according to a Texas Tribune report
.
"I think character matters and integrity matters," added Bush, the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and nephew of President George W. Bush.
Paxton's currently sliding into legal quicksand that includes a whistleblower lawsuit from former top aides who accused him of abuse of office and taking bribes. His legal team is also been engaged in a protracted effort to delay his trial on a felony securities fraud charge. What's more, Paxton is reportedly under FBI investigation for allegations raised by his former staffers.
Even before his own employees shivved him in the back, Paxton's path to reelection looked questionable. During his 2018 reelection bid, he squeaked by with just 50.6% of the vote against a vastly underfunded Democratic rival.
Bush has said in recent interviews that he's considering a run for another statewide office in 2022. However, the Texas Tribune pointed out that his comments this week "offered the starkest indication yet" he may be setting his sights on Paxton.
