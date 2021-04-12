City of San Antonio reopens public facilities and services Monday

will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays to provide assistance for general neighborhood- and housing- related questions. Services such as Assistance for Emergency Housing, Green and Healthy Homes, Under 1 Roof, Minor Home Repair, Owner-Occupied Rehab Programs will remain by appointment. Rental & Utility Services appointments can be set up by calling (210) 207-5910, while appointments for other services can be made by calling (210) 207-6459.



San Antonio Public Library



All San Antonio Public Library locations — excluding those under renovation such as Central Library, Forest Hills, McCreless, Memorial and San Pedro — will be open for brisk browsing and contactless pick-up from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Reopened libraries are closed Sunday and Monday until further notice. Computer access is by appointment only.



The main shelter at 4710 State Highway 151 will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends by appointment only Several but not all DHS facilities will reopen for walk-ins, appointments or both. A list of facilities is available on the city's website The main lobby on 1400 S. Flores St.