City of San Antonio reopens public facilities and services Monday

San Antonio libraries are among the city's public-facing facilities that reopened Monday.
A number of City of San Antonio facilities and services will reopen Monday, city manager Erik Walsh announced, citing lowered risks of COVID-19 transmission.
Many of those facilities will operate with pandemic safety precautions in place. Those include temperature checks, social distancing and mask requirements.
As of Monday, the following have reopened for face-to-face service:
Animal Care Services
Metro Health
The main shelter at 4710 State Highway 151 will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends by appointment only
.
Department of Human Services
Several but not all DHS facilities will reopen for walk-ins, appointments or both. A list of facilities is available on the city's website
.
Neighborhood and Housing Services Department
The main lobby on 1400 S. Flores St. will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays to provide assistance for general neighborhood- and housing- related questions. Services such as Assistance for Emergency Housing, Green and Healthy Homes, Under 1 Roof, Minor Home Repair, Owner-Occupied Rehab Programs will remain by appointment. Rental & Utility Services appointments can be set up by calling (210) 207-5910, while appointments for other services can be made by calling (210) 207-6459.
San Antonio Public Library
All San Antonio Public Library locations — excluding those under renovation such as Central Library, Forest Hills, McCreless, Memorial and San Pedro — will be open for brisk browsing and contactless pick-up from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Reopened libraries are closed Sunday and Monday until further notice. Computer access is by appointment only.
The health district's Food and Environmental, Healthy Start, Oral Health and Project Worth programs remain open. The STD clinic on 512 E. Highland Blvd. remain open to appointments and walk-ins from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7:45 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. The immunization clinic remains closed while staff assist with COVID-19 vaccines at the Alamodome.
Municipal Court
Limited in-person appearances using contactless virtual hearings with judges and staff — maximum capacity of 15 at a time — will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Contested non-jury trials and hearings will be scheduled by the court and held virtually.
Parks and Recreation
Park Pavilions will continue online reservations through the department's reservation system, and parks will host special outdoor events with capacity limits. The Joe Ward, San Juan Brady and Normoyle Multigenerational community centers are open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m Monday to Thursday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Adult & Senior centers will require pre-registration with limited capacity and social distancing protocols.
Development Services Department
The main lobby on 1901 S. Alamo St. is open to appointments
Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Convention Sports & Facilities
The Jo Long Theatre and Little Carver Civic Center on 226 N. Hackberry St. will hold limited capacity events
.
World Heritage Office
Mission Marquee Plaza will reopen April 17 with mask requirements and social distancing.