John Cornyn asks whether Biden is ‘really in charge’ because he isn't tweeting or going on TV enough

Invites the question: is he really in charge?— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021
Lord have mercy. You would think you would lauding Biden for this. So you are criticizing him for actually spending time on his actual job? Maybe you could consider doing that.— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 12, 2021
We have a professional in charge now, you seditious, corrupt SOB.— Dogs4Life (@yogaskidogs) April 12, 2021
Catch press briefings if you want updates on WORK being done under a party that actually governs instead of gaslighting.
Better yet, get to work and make some policy to help people instead of this petty sh*t. pic.twitter.com/1dIISQShnT
Imagine being so fucking stupid you think a president behaving competently is actually a problem.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 12, 2021
I'm worried. @JohnCornyn saw nothing wrong with Trump's rambling, undisciplined, incoherent word salad, but finds Biden's message discipline troubling. This raises a difficult but important question: is the nearly 70-year-old senator still competent to serve? pic.twitter.com/fyHgVf9eVz— David Liss (@David_Liss) April 12, 2021
