Monday, April 12, 2021

John Cornyn asks whether Biden is ‘really in charge’ because he isn't tweeting or going on TV enough

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.
Sen. John Cornyn loves to tweet, does so frequently, and unlike a lot of people in his station, writes his own. Here's the problem: he tweets a lot of exceedingly stupid shit.

The Republican senator got off to an early start with the stupid shit this week, blasting out a 5:48 a.m. Monday tweet questioning whether President Joe Biden is "really in charge." After all, Cornyn explained, the current commander in chief doesn't do many cable news interviews or tweet as frequently as his predecessor. And when Biden does tweet, the messages are "unimaginably conventional." As if the latter is somehow a bad thing for the leader of the free fucking world.




As evidence the U.S. is supposedly coasting over the double yellow line with no one the wheel, Cornyn tweeted out a Politico article explaining the Biden White House's "less can be more" press strategy.

Sure, Biden didn't hold his first press conference until March, and unlike Donald Trump, he's not using Twitter as a platform for conspiracy theories, personal vendettas and bursts of infantile rage.

But Cornyn's swipe is already getting blowback, both for its absurdity and its nastiness. And not just from fellow Twitter users. The Washington Post's senior political reporter Aaron Blake has already dubbed the senator's message an "ugly, transparent attempt to paint Biden as a Manchurian Candidate."

As tweets poured in blasting Cornyn for his flimsy logic, a frequent criticism emerged: that the senator seems to spend up more time opining online than he does actually doing anything to help his constituents. (Or at least those constituents who don't run major corporations and shovel millions into his reelection coffers.)


It stands to reason, this won't be the last time we'll hear something stupid or callous from Cornyn thanks to his itchy Twitter finger. After all, the man's amassed an unenviable track record of using his social media account as a trash cannon.

For starters, there was that time at the start of the pandemic when Cornyn tweeted out a dad joke about the deadly virus that eventually went on to kill 562,000 Americans. Days later, he faced scorn over for a racist and patently false tweet blaming the COVID crisis on "Chinese culture."

And proving that he's capable of being a Twitter punching bag even when he steers clear of politics, users dogged the senator in late December when he posted a pic of a brisket he'd just cooked that could have passed for a heap of dried-out dog shit smothered in catchup.

