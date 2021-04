John Cornyn asks whether Biden is ‘really in charge’ because he isn't tweeting or going on TV enough

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.

Invites the question: is he really in charge? — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021

Lord have mercy. You would think you would lauding Biden for this. So you are criticizing him for actually spending time on his actual job? Maybe you could consider doing that. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 12, 2021

We have a professional in charge now, you seditious, corrupt SOB.

Catch press briefings if you want updates on WORK being done under a party that actually governs instead of gaslighting.

Better yet, get to work and make some policy to help people instead of this petty sh*t. pic.twitter.com/1dIISQShnT — Dogs4Life (@yogaskidogs) April 12, 2021

Imagine being so fucking stupid you think a president behaving competently is actually a problem. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 12, 2021

I'm worried. @JohnCornyn saw nothing wrong with Trump's rambling, undisciplined, incoherent word salad, but finds Biden's message discipline troubling. This raises a difficult but important question: is the nearly 70-year-old senator still competent to serve? pic.twitter.com/fyHgVf9eVz — David Liss (@David_Liss) April 12, 2021

Sen. John Cornyn loves to tweet, does so frequently, and unlike a lot of people in his station, writes his own. Here's the problem: he tweets a lot of exceedingly stupid shit The Republican senator got off to an early start with the stupid shit this week, blasting out a 5:48 a.m. Monday tweet questioning whether President Joe Biden is "really in charge." After all, Cornyn explained, the current commander in chief doesn't do many cable news interviews or tweet as frequently as his predecessor. And when Biden does tweet, the messages are "unimaginably conventional." As if the latter is somehow a bad thing for the leader of the free fucking world.As evidence the U.S. is supposedly coasting over the double yellow line with no one the wheel, Cornyn tweeted out a Politico article explaining the Biden White House's "less can be more" press strategy.Sure, Biden didn't hold his first press conference until March, and unlike Donald Trump, he's not using Twitter as a platform for conspiracy theories, personal vendettas and bursts of infantile rage.But Cornyn's swipe is already getting blowback, both for its absurdity and its nastiness. And not just from fellow Twitter users. The's senior political reporter Aaron Blake has already dubbed the senator's message an "ugly, transparent attempt to paint Biden as a Manchurian Candidate."As tweets poured in blasting Cornyn for his flimsy logic, a frequent criticism emerged: that the senator seems to spend up more time opining online than he does actually doing anything to help his constituents. (Or at least those constituents who don't run major corporations and shovel millions into his reelection coffers .)It stands to reason, this won't be the last time we'll hear something stupid or callous from Cornyn thanks to his itchy Twitter finger. After all, the man's amassed an unenviable track record of using his social media account as a trash cannon.For starters, there was that time at the start of the pandemic when Cornyn tweeted out a dad joke about the deadly virus that eventually went on to kill 562,000 Americans. Days later, he faced scorn over for a racist and patently false tweet blaming the COVID crisis on "Chinese culture."And proving that he's capable of being a Twitter punching bag even when he steers clear of politics, users dogged the senator in late December when he posted a pic of a brisket he'd just cooked that could have passed for a heap of dried-out dog shit smothered in catchup.