Wednesday, April 14, 2021
City of San Antonio launches COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for people 65 and older
By Jay Moreno
on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 1:35 PM
A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccination at the Alamodome.
After weeks of requests from residents, the city of San Antonio on Wednesday launched a waitlist targeted to people 65 and older who want to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The city launched the pilot project with nonprofit group Healthcare Access to help people schedule appointments with vaccine providers including University Health, WellMed, Metro Health and UT Health San Antonio.
The list is only available to people who live in Texas. Those 65 or older are given priority.
People can register online in English at sanantonio.gov/waitlist
or in Spanish at sanantonio.gov/listadeespera
. Those without Internet access can call 311 and select option 8 or call (210) 207-6000 to register with operator assistance. The phone system is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City council voted earlier this month
to create the centralized waiting list after constituents complained that San Antonio was one of the few large Texas cities without one.
