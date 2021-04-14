Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst arrested on domestic violence charge

click to enlarge Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst gaveled the Senate out for the 83rd regular session in 2013. Dewhurst was arrested in Dallas this week on a domestic violence charge, according to police.

Former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Dewhurst was arrested Tuesday evening in Dallas, according to Dallas police. He faces a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

Dewhurst was arrested after police responded to a disturbance at an address near Dallas Love Field and met with a woman who said she had been assaulted by a male acquaintance, police said. Officers identified the man as Dewhurst, 75, and took him into custody.



Dewhurst was released from jail early Wednesday morning after posting a $1,000 bond, according to records from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Dallas police said its Public Integrity Unit will investigate the incident.

Dewhurst was lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2015. He unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2012, losing to Ted Cruz, and lost reelection as lieutenant governor in 2014 when Dan Patrick beat him in the Republican primary runoff.

Dewhurst’s personal life made headlines last year, when his girlfriend was arrested twice, accused of kicking him and breaking two of his ribs in one of the cases. A grand jury decided not to indict her in connection with the first incident, according to KPRC. Last week, charges were dropped in the second case, which involved the girlfriend allegedly throwing candle wax at him.