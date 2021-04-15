Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

New aquarium to open next month at San Antonio’s Shops at Rivercenter

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 11:15 AM

click image SEA LIFE San Antonio will feature the city's only underwater ocean tunnel. - INSTAGRAM / THESANANTONIORIVERWALK
  • Instagram / thesanantonioriverwalk
  • SEA LIFE San Antonio will feature the city's only underwater ocean tunnel.
SEA LIFE San Antonio, a new aquarium at the Shops at Rivercenter, will hold its grand opening May 25.

The new attraction will include 10 interactive zones such as a stingray bay and a seahorse mangrove exhibit. The centerpiece, though, will be an underwater ocean tunnel that will allow visitors to watch rays and sharks swim overhead in over 160,000 gallons of water.



According to SEA LIFE San Antonio Curator Nick Ireland, the aquarium will welcome more than 3,000 sea creatures to the Alamo City in the coming weeks, including an eight-foot zebra shark and myriad seahorses.

Presale tickets are available on the attraction’s website for $23.99 each. Masks are required for everyone ages 10 and up, and the aquarium will be operating at limited capacity.

