Friday, April 16, 2021

Nelly, Prop B: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge Rapper Nelly will offer a meet and greet with fans for the 4/20 event at Smoke BBQ. - FACEBOOK / NELLY
  • Facebook / Nelly
  • Rapper Nelly will offer a meet and greet with fans for the 4/20 event at Smoke BBQ.
Hip-hop artist Nelly's days as a chart topper may be in the rearview mirror, but he apparently still boasts a formidable Alamo City following.

A story about the 2000s-era rapper emceeing a 4/20 event-slash-anniversary celebration for Smoke BBQ + Skybar was the Current's most-read story this week. It even edged out a couple of hot political stories: former SA mayor Julián Castro backing Prop B and the Texas House approving a bill that would let people pack pistols without permits.



In other entertainment news, plenty of folks also read our story announcing that comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' multi-night stand at the Tobin Center. His stand-up tour has already proven so popular that the Tobin added additional dates.

10. Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office

9. Analysis: Texans were right to be worried after ERCOT's Tuesday evening request to conserve power

8. John Cornyn asks whether Biden is ‘really in charge’ because he isn't tweeting or going on TV enough

7. New aquarium to open next month at San Antonio’s Shops at Rivercenter

6. The Mendoza Line: Texas GOP Chairman Allen West says Texas should secede, become own planet

5. Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels

4. Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias coming to San Antonio for a 5-day stint at the Tobin Center in June

3. Hours after San Antonio airport shooting, lawmakers OK bill letting Texans carry guns without permit

2. Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro backs proposition to limit police union's bargaining power

1. Smoke BBQ + Skybar will bring rapper Nelly to San Antonio on 4/20 for its 6th anniversary

