Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Chairman of Texas House committee says anti-transgender sports bill unlikely to get floor vote

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge Advocates for the LGBTQ+ group Equality Texas gather in Austin to testify against the Texas Lege's collection of anti-trans bills. - FACEBOOK / EQUALITY TEXAS
  • Facebook / Equality Texas
  • Advocates for the LGBTQ+ group Equality Texas gather in Austin to testify against the Texas Lege's collection of anti-trans bills.
The chair of the Texas House's Public Education Committee says a controversial bill that would prevent transgender student-athletes from playing on sports teams for the gender with which they identify is all but certain to die in his committee.

After presiding over an emotionally raw debate on the measure Wednesday, Rep. Harold Dutton, the Houston Democrat who chairs the committee, told Hearst Newspapers that House Bill 4042 doesn't have the votes to be approved for consideration on the floor. A senate version passed last week.



"That bill is probably not going to make it out of committee,” Dutton told Hearst. “We just don’t have the votes for it."

The Public Education Committee is comprised of six Democrats and seven Republicans.

Dozens of people testified Wednesday, most in opposition to HB 4042, which has been criticized by families of transgender athletes, LGBTQ+ groups and medical professionals as discriminatory and based on faulty science.

Dutton told Hearst that existing rules from the University Interscholastic League, which oversees K-12 sports in the state, already address the vast majority of concerns raised in the bill.

“Every bill, the first question I ask is what is the problem that it’s trying to cure and whether the cure fits the problem,” he added.

The proposal has drawn fire from the NCAA, which threatened to pull future sporting events out of Texas if it's signed into law. Business groups including the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Visit San Antonio and hundreds of employers also have urged the Legislature not to pass the bill.

Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez told the Texas Tribune that the Lone Star State has filed more anti-LGBTQ bills this session than any other state legislature.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game
Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Berne Sanders endorses a pair of progressive candidates in San Antonio's May 1 election Read More

  2. Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game Read More

  3. San Antonio police accountability measure Prop B grabs high-profile endorsement of Beto O'Rourke Read More

  4. Fort Hood unveils memorial gate named in honor of slain U.S. Army Soldier Vanessa Guillén Read More

  5. Bexar County Sheriffs Office fires deputy arrested twice over domestic violence accusations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation