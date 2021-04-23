Feel good Friday: San Antonio high school student awarded $180,000 scholarship

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Navy Outreach

Maryjane Marroquin of SA’s Southwest High School will attend Texas A&M University this fall.

Seventeen-year-old Maryjane Marroquin of SA’s Southwest High School has been awarded a hefty scholarship through her participation in the school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program.America’s Navy awarded the NROTC Scholarship, valued at $180,000, to Marroquin earlier this week. The scholarship pays for the cost of full tuition, books and other educational fees at many colleges and universities. For Marroquin, the scholarship will help fund an education at Texas A&M University, where she’ll enroll this fall.“This scholarship means the world to me,” Marroquin said. “I am happy that I am able to take the financial burden off of my parents.”Though the NROTC Scholarship program, Marroquin will enter the Navy in a leadership position as a commissioned officer after graduation, either as an ensign in the Navy or a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.She aspires to become a Naval aviator.