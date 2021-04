San Antonio Metro Health rolls out mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Metro Health

Workers administer Pfizer vaccines at a recent Metro Health mobile clinic.

As the number of residents accessing COVID-19 mass vaccination sites such as the Alamodome dwindles, San Antonio Metro Health has launched mobile clinics to take shots deeper into the neighborhoods.The next such clinic will take place Monday, May 3 at the New Life Christian Center on the West Side. Health workers will administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine at no cost to anyone 16 and up. No appointment is necessary.Earlier this week, Metro Health held mobile clinics at the Antioch Sports Complex and the Knights of Columbus Hall. More information on Metro Health's COVID-19 inoculation efforts is available at its vaccine web page