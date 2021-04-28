Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

San Antonio Metro Health rolls out mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge Workers administer Pfizer vaccines at a recent Metro Health mobile clinic. - COURTESY PHOTO / METRO HEALTH
  • Courtesy Photo / Metro Health
  • Workers administer Pfizer vaccines at a recent Metro Health mobile clinic.
As the number of residents accessing COVID-19 mass vaccination sites such as the Alamodome dwindles, San Antonio Metro Health has launched mobile clinics to take shots deeper into the neighborhoods.

The next such clinic will take place Monday, May 3 at the New Life Christian Center on the West Side. Health workers will administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine at no cost to anyone 16 and up. No appointment is necessary.



Earlier this week, Metro Health held mobile clinics at the Antioch Sports Complex and the Knights of Columbus Hall. More information on Metro Health's COVID-19 inoculation efforts is available at its vaccine web page.

Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, May 3, New Life Christian Center, 6610 W Highway 90.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. County judge says Gov. Abbott's claim of abuse at San Antonio migrant shelter 'completely false' Read More

  2. Nearly all of Texas' GOP members of Congress get grades of 'D' or 'F' on new 'Democracy Report Card' Read More

  3. In defending voter-suppression bill, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick falsely claims most people of color don't own cars Read More

  4. U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit seeking to protect a Trump immigration policy Read More

  5. Tweet showing trash in San Antonio River south of downtown sparks outrage — and a cleanup Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation