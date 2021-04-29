Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Appeals court rejects qualified immunity for San Antonio police in 2013 death of Jesse Aguirre

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 10:01 AM

A screen grab from dash-cam footage provided to the San Antonio Current shows Jesse Aguirre moments before being taken into custody in 2013. - VIDEO CAPTURE / SAPD
  • Video capture / SAPD
  • A screen grab from dash-cam footage provided to the San Antonio Current shows Jesse Aguirre moments before being taken into custody in 2013.
A federal appeals court last week overturned the portion of an earlier ruling that gave San Antonio police officers qualified immunity in the death of a local man who died during a 2013 arrest, the Express-News reports.

The suspect, 38-year-old Jesse Aguirre, died in police custody on U.S. Highway 90 after fleeing a one-vehicle wreck. Aguirre, who was unarmed, was in an excited delirium after a fight with a girlfriend, according to police records.



Aguirre died as a trio of SAPD officers put their weight on him for five and a half minutes, according to documents. Three more minutes passed before the officers rendered medical aid.

In a divided opinion, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled that the officers shouldn't receive qualified immunity and that a jury should be able to rule on whether police used excessive force during the arrest, the daily reports.

The ruling was in response to a 2015 lawsuit filed by Blanca Aguirre, the suspect's estranged wife, against eight SAPD officers and the city of San Antonio. San Antonio Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra ultimately ruled in favor of the police and the city.

While a medical examiner determined that Aguirre had drugs in his system at the time of the arrest, the examiner ruled that he died from “positional asphyxiation” and “excited delirium” brought on by his restraint, the Express-News reports. Indeed, the report classified his cause of death as “homicide,” according to the daily.

The ruling comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on police use of force, especially against people of color, prompted in part by death of George Floyd, a Black suspect who died after a Minneapolis police cop knelt on his neck for nearly nine and half minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder less than a week ago.

San Antonio groups calling for police reform, including those advocating for Proposition B, which would limit the local union's bargaining power, have  cited Aguirre's case as an example of SAPD officers' use of excessive force.

The case will go back to Ezra's courtroom, where he will preside over a trial on Blanca Aguirre's claim that officers used excessive force, according to the Express-News.

In an emailed statement, San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said the appeals court ruling was procedural and not a decision on the merits of the case. He said the city will defend the officers' actions the forthcoming jury trial.

"The court did uphold that one of the five officers did not use excessive force and that the city had not violated Mr. Aguirre's Fourth Amendment rights," he added.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Analysis: Greg Abbott's claim that Biden will ban red meat par for his fact-free governorship Read More

  2. In defending voter-suppression bill, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick falsely claims most people of color don't own cars Read More

  3. President Biden nominates Gina Ortiz Jones for Under Secretary of the Air Force Read More

  4. San Antonio Metro Health rolls out mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics Read More

  5. Gender-affirming medical treatment for transgender kids would be considered child abuse under Texas Senate bill Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation