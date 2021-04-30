Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, April 30, 2021

Drive-thru COVID vaccines at San Antonio's Alamodome site now available without appointment

Posted By on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge A health worker at a San Antonio vaccination site fills a syringe. - COURTESY / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / City of San Antonio
  • A health worker at a San Antonio vaccination site fills a syringe.
In yet another sign the supply of available COVID-19 vaccines is outpacing demand, San Antonio on Friday cleared adult residents to access the drive-thru clinic at its Alamodome mass-vaccination site without an appointment.

Anyone 16 or older can now drive up to the site Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., without booking a slot online, city officials said in a news release.



“Due to an increasing number of no shows and the continued allocation of vaccine, we have decided that no appointments are required to get a vaccine at the Alamodome,” Metro Health's Assistant Director Dr. Anita Kurian said in the release. “This will make it easier for people to come get a vaccine at their convenience during our hours of operation.”

The move comes as vaccination sites statewide report dwindling demand even though just over a quarter of Texans have been fully vaccinated. That percentage is higher in Bexar County, where more than a third of residents have been fully inoculated.

During Thursday night's coronavirus briefing, local officials urged San Antonio residents to get vaccinated and continue to observe pandemic protocols to avoid a spike in infections. Health officials tallied 341 new cases Thursday, the second day numbers were above 300.

