Friday, April 30, 2021

River Garbage, Alamo Drafthouse: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 4:54 PM

This photo shared on Twitter shows litter washed up along the banks of the San Antonio river near Confluence Park. - TWITTER / @RYAN_SERPICO
  • Twitter / @Ryan_Serpico
  • This photo shared on Twitter shows litter washed up along the banks of the San Antonio river near Confluence Park.
San Antonio news hounds didn't just gravitate to political scandals and legislative food fights this week. Nope. Far from it.

The Current's most-perused stories this week were as diverse as our readers, running the gamut from the permanent closure of Alamo Drafthouse's Westlakes location to Sen. Ted Cruz's big snooze during the presidential address.



Along the way, readers also checked out stories about a trash cleanup along a south-of-downtown stretch of the San Antonio River and local high schoolers kicking ass in shoe company Vans' nationwide art contest.

Here's how those stories stacked up in popularity. We even presented them in descending order, you know, to heighten the drama.

10. President Biden nominates Gina Ortiz Jones for Under Secretary of the Air Force

9. San Antonio's 2 GOP congressmen took donations from disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn

8. County judge says Gov. Abbott's claim of abuse at San Antonio migrant shelter 'completely false'

7. In defending voter-suppression bill, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick falsely claims most people of color don't own cars

6. Appeals court rejects qualified immunity for San Antonio police in 2013 death of Jesse Aguirre

5. Analysis: Greg Abbott's claim that Biden will ban red meat par for his fact-free governorship

4. Teams from 2 San Antonio high schools move on to finals of Vans' nationwide custom shoe contest

3. Ted Cruz falls asleep during presidential address, and Julián Castro can't resist jabbing him for it

2. Tweet showing trash in San Antonio River south of downtown sparks outrage — and a cleanup

1. Alamo Drafthouse confirms permanent closure of its Westlakes location in San Antonio

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views.

