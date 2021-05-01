Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Ron Nirenberg slides to easy win in San Antonio mayoral race

Posted By on Sat, May 1, 2021 at 10:18 PM

click to enlarge Ron Nirenberg celebrates victory at his watch party at the Backyard on Broadway. - CHRIS STOKES / SAN ANTONIO HERON CONTRIBUTOR
  • Chris Stokes / San Antonio Heron contributor
  • Ron Nirenberg celebrates victory at his watch party at the Backyard on Broadway.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg won a third term Saturday night, handing a resounding defeat to former District 6 councilman Greg Brockhouse, who just two years ago forced a narrow runoff with the incumbent mayor.

As of 9:45 p.m., Nirenberg had 63.5% of the vote to Brockhouse's 30.8%. Brockhouse conceded roughly an hour after polls closed.

Things were drastically different this election cycle due to the pandemic, which limited door-to-door campaigning and gave Nirenberg a near-constant media presence. The mayor appeared to be a steady hand on the tiller during the crisis, racking up solid approval numbers as he headed into the election.


"As much as we all can bemoan the pandemic's damage to the world, the nation and San Antonio, it seems to have done well politically for the mayor," said Joe Gershtenson, a political science professor at St. Mary's University.

This time around, Brockhouse also campaigned without the financial support of the police and fire unions, which filled his coffers in 2019 and substantially added to his door-knocking power.

Also damaging to Brockhouse, Nirenberg declined to engage in a head-to-head debate, making it hard for the cash-strapped challenger to get his message out.

As in 2019, Brockhouse ran a populist campaign, arguing that he was better prepared to generate economic opportunity for the city. He criticized Nirenberg for being too slow to reopen the local economy during the pandemic.

"Ron was smart to say, 'I'm not giving you a platform,'" said Juan Sepúlveda, a political science professor at Trinity University. "That was his strategy in not being willing to debate."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Drive-thru COVID vaccines at San Antonio's Alamodome site now available without appointment Read More

  2. River Garbage, Alamo Drafthouse: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  3. Army report finds Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén reported being sexually harassed twice before she was killed Read More

  4. Appeals court rejects qualified immunity for San Antonio police in 2013 death of Jesse Aguirre Read More

  5. In push for new Texas voting restrictions, House panel sets up GOP faceoff over which chamber's legislation will advance Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation