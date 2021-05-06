Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Fired San Antonio cop indicted on counts that he shared confidential info and made false statements

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio police officer Ronaldo Segovia was fired from the force in 2019. - SAPD
  • SAPD
  • San Antonio police officer Ronaldo Segovia was fired from the force in 2019.
A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a fired San Antonio police officer on two counts of misusing public information, a third-degree felony.

Ronaldo Segovia is accused of leaking privileged vehicle registration information to a “convicted felon and known criminal,” according to a release from the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. The former officer provided the information with intent to "harm or defraud" another individual, the office also alleges.



Segovia, who was terminated from the force in 2019, is also accused of making a false statement about the case to a San Antonio police detective, according to the DA's office.

“This case was brought to our office by the San Antonio Police Department," District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. "After a thorough review, the case was presented to a Grand Jury which returned a true bill of indictment."

Misuse of public information is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Segovia had a history of disciplinary issues during his time with SAPD, KSAT reports, citing disciplinary records. In 2019, he received two separate suspensions — one for failing to report an alleged assault and another for being combative with officers while they were conducting an investigation, according to the TV station.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
PB-Art: New corporate citizen Pabst steps up as a platform for San Antonio creatives
Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. PETA asks feds to yank license of San Antonio Aquarium, saying a convicted wildlife trafficker owns it Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: Corrupt cops celebrate defeat of San Antonio’s Prop B with weekend crime spree Read More

  3. Prop B's narrow miss with San Antonio voters still sends a strong message about police reform Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Fiesta Commission releases 2021 schedule of events Read More

  5. City of San Antonio will open 6 public pools at limited capacity for summer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation