Fired San Antonio cop indicted on counts that he shared confidential info and made false statements

San Antonio police officer Ronaldo Segovia was fired from the force in 2019.
A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a fired San Antonio police officer on two counts of misusing public information, a third-degree felony.
Ronaldo Segovia is accused of leaking privileged vehicle registration information to a “convicted felon and known criminal,” according to a release from the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. The former officer provided the information with intent to "harm or defraud" another individual, the office also alleges.
Segovia, who was terminated from the force in 2019, is also accused of making a false statement about the case to a San Antonio police detective, according to the DA's office.
“This case was brought to our office by the San Antonio Police Department," District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. "After a thorough review, the case was presented to a Grand Jury which returned a true bill of indictment."
Misuse of public information is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Segovia had a history of disciplinary issues during his time with SAPD, KSAT reports
, citing disciplinary records. In 2019, he received two separate suspensions — one for failing to report an alleged assault and another for being combative with officers while they were conducting an investigation, according to the TV station.
