Friday, May 7, 2021

Lance Bass, Prop B: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 4:44 PM

click to enlarge The Pop 2000 Tour featuring *NSYNC member Lance Bass is headed to the San Antonio area this fall. - INSTGRAM / LANCEBASS
  Instgram / lancebass
  • The Pop 2000 Tour featuring *NSYNC member Lance Bass is headed to the San Antonio area this fall.
San Antonio Current readers have diverse interests, or so it appears from our most-read stories of the week.

You were intrigued by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asking the feds to revoke the license of the San Antonio Aquarium, looked for insight into the narrow defeat of Prop B in the citywide election — and you went all in on some boy bands.



Yep. Amid the political intrigue and struggle for better police oversight, you also wanted to get the 311 on a local event featuring Lance Bass of *NSYNC, LFO and Ryan Cabrera.

Fair enough. Who says you can't mix politics and nostalgia?

Read on for the full rundown of our 10 most-read stories of the week. In descending order, of course. Just like the old Casey Kasem countdown you loved so much.

10. After initial vote in Texas House, anti-abortion 'heartbeat' law likely to land on governor's desk

9. San Antonio’s Fiesta Commission releases 2021 schedule of events

8. Fired San Antonio cop indicted on counts that he shared confidential info and made false statements

7. Rapper-actor 50 Cent will appear at San Antonio's Smoke BBQ to host NIOSA-style event

6. Former federal ethics chief blasts Ted Cruz's message to 'woke' corporations as 'openly corrupt'

5. Spurs coach Greg Popovich says San Antonio should press for police reforms even though Prop B failed

4. The Mendoza Line: Corrupt cops celebrate defeat of San Antonio’s Prop B with weekend crime spree

3. San Antonio-area venue to hold throwback event with Lance Bass of *NSYNC, LFO and Ryan Cabrera

2. Prop B's narrow miss with San Antonio voters still sends a strong message about police reform

1. PETA asks feds to yank license of San Antonio Aquarium, saying a convicted wildlife trafficker owns it

