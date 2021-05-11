Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Texas House votes to approve bill that would limit governor’s emergency pandemic powers

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press event. - COURTESY PHOTO / OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press event.
The Texas House granted preliminary approval to a bill that would rein in Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency powers during future pandemics and require the executive branch to call together the Legislature if another such crisis drags on.

However, in addition to additional checks on the governor, the proposal also includes amendments to limit local officials' ability to issue their own orders. During the pandemic, Texas' Democrat-controlled big cities often tussled with Abbott, a Republican, over who had authority to impose restrictions such as mask mandates.



The Republican-controlled lower chamber approved House Bill 3 on a 92-45 vote. It faces another House vote before it can move to the Senate, which is also controlled by the GOP but hasn't passed its own measure to limit the governor's emergency powers.

Movement on the bill comes as lawmakers on both sides the aisle criticized Abbott for declining to call a special session to deal with the COVID crisis. Indeed, Texas was one of only three states that went 10 months without convening one to address the pandemic, according to an analysis by Hearst Newspapers.

Democrats have criticized Abbott for being slow to implement a statewide mask order and swatting down municipalities — San Antonio included — that tried to issue their own. The right flank of the governor's own party has blasted him for being slow to reopen businesses and sued him for extending early voting.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas House approves bill that would punish big cities that cut their police budgets Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: UT mascot Bevo stages fecal protest against 'The Eyes of Texas' Read More

  3. Reversing a Trump policy, the Biden White House is restoring transgender health protections Read More

  4. Medicaid expansion for uninsured Texans had bipartisan support, but lawmakers won't pass it this session Read More

  5. Lance Bass, Prop B: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation