Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Report: San Antonio's police union spent $600,000 on Prop B fight, but that's not clear from its filings

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge Opponents of Fix SAPD's petition drive hold up signs at a polling site where volunteers collected signatures last fall. - COURTESY PHOTO / FIX SAPD
  • Courtesy Photo / Fix SAPD
  • Opponents of Fix SAPD's petition drive hold up signs at a polling site where volunteers collected signatures last fall.
San Antonio’s police union spent six times more than previously thought to fight back Proposition B, the ballot measure that would have stripped it of collective bargaining powers, an Express-News investigation found.

The union spent more than $600,000 to battle Prop B, according to filings that police-reform activists shared with the daily. That stands in contrast to the roughly $100,000 previously reported by local media.



The full scope of the union's spending wasn't clear because it didn't use its own name when reporting two six-figure advertising expenditures to the state of Texas, as required by law, according to the probe by the Express-News' Joshua Fechter.

Instead, the expenditures were filed under the name of the San Antonio Police Officers Association's treasurer and couldn't be found by searching for the union by name, the daily reports.

Fix SAPD, the police accountability group that backed Prop B, raised $924,000 and spent $626,000 as of April 21, according to its filings. San Antonio voters rejected the initiative by a slim margin during the May 1 election.

SAPOA officials told the Express-News they weren't trying to hide anything with their filings. Treasurer Jason Sanchez said he made the two reports under his own name because the state's campaign finance website didn’t give him the option to report the spending under the union’s.

But Fix SAPD accused the union of deliberately hiding its expendures, telling the daily the lack of transparency fits a pattern of underhanded play. During the campaign, activists accused union members of harassment and intimidation — a change the union has denied.

“It’s not a surprise to us, when they’ve been using these tactics of fear and intimidation, that they would also be hiding this money behind their treasurer,” Fix SAPD data and policy analyst James Dykman told the Express-News.

Dykman wouldn't say whether Fix SAPD plans to file a complaint against the union with the Texas Ethics Commission — a necessary step in triggering a state investigation.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas House passes anti-‘critical race theory’ bill over objections of educators, community groups Read More

  2. Developers of San Antonio's former Lone Star Brewery land $24 million in incentives for the project Read More

  3. Candidate forum for San Antonio District 2 council race set for Sunday Read More

  4. Resuming in-person learning at Texas schools last fall accelerated spread of COVID-19, study says Read More

  5. CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation