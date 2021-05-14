Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Ted Cruz: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will film the final night of his four-week San Antonio run for a comedy special.
readers apparently like a good laugh.
After all, our two most-read stories of the week involve clowns — one them beloved for his funny standup routines and the other, well ... let's just say the humor surrounding him is most often unintentional.
In reference to the latter, our most-read story was about U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz using his Twitter account to blame Joe Biden for a shortage of dipping sauces at Chick-fil-A. Problem is, Cruz talks so much shit on social media, lots of folks couldn't tell whether he intended the swipe as a joke.
With regard to the former, nearly as many people dropped in to read a story about standup comic Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias — an entertainer who loves San Antonio just as much as we love him — who plans to film a Netflix special here.
Read on a find out what else readers were intrigued by in this week's news. You may unearth more comedy. Both intentional and unintentional.
10. The Mendoza Line: UT mascot Bevo stages fecal protest against 'The Eyes of Texas'
9. CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
8. Traveling Sistine Chapel exhibition posting up at historic San Antonio mansion this summer
7. Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
6. Texas House approves bill that would punish big cities that cut their police budgets
5. Texas House passes anti-‘critical race theory’ bill over objections of educators, community groups
4. Live music this week in San Antonio ranges from surf rock to Mexico-inspired Western swing
3. Developers of San Antonio's former Lone Star Brewery land $24 million in incentives for the project
2. Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will film the final night of his 3-week San Antonio stand for a Netflix special
1. Ted Cruz blames Chick-fil-A sauce shortage on Biden — and Twitter can't tell whether he's kidding
