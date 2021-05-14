U.S. Rep. Chip Roy loses bid to replace Liz Cheney as third-ranking House Republican

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy , whose district includes San Antonio, fell short in his bid to become the third-ranking House Republican on Friday.

House Republicans voted 134-46 in a secret ballot in support of Roy's rival, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New Yorker, according to multiple news reports.

The leadership race came to pass after the conference ousted U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from that role for her criticism of President Donald Trump for repeatedly lying that the 2020 election was stolen and for inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.



Stefanik had several days' worth of a head start on launching her leadership bid — Roy only formally announced his challenge to her Thursday, the day before the vote. Trump also released a scathing statement directed at Roy and endorsing Stefanik.

Roy’s fellow member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, U.S. Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, nominated him for the position, according to reports. Another Republican from Colorado, freshman U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, seconded his nomination. Boebert is a highly controversial member of the freshman class who infuriated colleagues on Jan. 6, when she posted on social media the location of lawmakers and that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been removed from the chamber.



The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

