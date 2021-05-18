Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Texas Senate revives bill to punish doctors for offering gender-affirming health care to minors

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge LGBTQ+ advocates speak out against bills targeting transgender children at late-April rally at the Texas Capitol. - FACEBOOK / EQUALITY TEXAS
  • Facebook / Equality Texas
  • LGBTQ+ advocates speak out against bills targeting transgender children at late-April rally at the Texas Capitol.
With less than two weeks remaining in the legislative session, the GOP-controlled Texas Senate is making yet another push for punitive legislation aimed at transgender kids.

On Monday, the Senate revived and advanced a controversial bill banning gender-affirming health care for those under 18, the Texas Tribune reports. The move comes days after a similar House bill failed to reach a floor vote.



The Senate voted 17-13 to grant initial approval to the revived legislation, which, among other things, would revoke the licenses of doctors who prescribe hormone therapy or puberty suppression drugs to minors undergoing gender transition.

Lambda Legal and the ACLU of Texas have argued that blocking medical treatment for transgender kids is unconstitutional and said they're prepared to sue over any such law passed by the state.

What's more, Texas business leaders have warned that passage of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation would discourage companies from relocating to Texas or making investments in the state.

Monday's vote was the Senate's third on a bill concerning transgender children. So far, none of those has received consideration by the full House.

