Friday, May 21, 2021

Fiesta, Go Topless Jeep Weekend: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Friday, May 21, 2021

Fiesta 2021 is slated to occur from June 17-27.
  • Instagram / fiestasa
  • Fiesta 2021 is slated to occur from June 17-27.
What a wild week that was.

Gov. Greg Abbott threw his weight around, telling schools they couldn't require masks and unemployed Texans they'd soon lose federal relief dollars.



Then the Fiesta Commission announced this year's citywide party would operate at 100% capacity. And, gasp, more than 200 people got arrested at the annual "Go Topless" Jeep event and shit show down on the Texas coast.

Welcome to the South Texas news cycle in late May. If you need to get caught up on any of those happenings and more, feel free to peruse the San Antonio Current's 10 most read stories of the week, which are linked below, in descending order to build suspense. Or something.

10. Comedian Jo Koy bringing his stand-up to San Antonio with fall appearance at AT&T Center

9. Artistic memorial to Taco Land owner Ram Ayala goes up at San Antonio's Velvet Taco

8. City of San Antonio no longer requires vaccinated people to wear masks at its facilities

7. Bexar County approves $25 million for Alamo museum and visitor center in downtown San Antonio

6. Gov. Greg Abbott halts $300 federal unemployment benefits to out-of-work Texans

5. Texas Gov. Greg. Abbott mandates that public schools and government entities can't require masks

4. San Antonio Chicano artist Adan Hernandez, known for paintings in Blood In Blood Out, has died

3. Well-traveled San Antonio metal drummer Bobby Jarzombek lands a slot in George Strait's band

2. Fiesta San Antonio Commission announces June festivities will be held at 100% capacity

1. More than 200 people arrested at annual 'Go Topless' Jeep event on Texas coast

