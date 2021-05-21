Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, May 21, 2021

San Antonio company donates 60,000 pounds of dog food to local pet-focused nonprofit DaisyCares

Posted By on Fri, May 21, 2021 at 4:36 PM

The Dog Guide San Antonio donated over 60,000 pounds dog food to DaisyCares.
  • David Lopez
  • The Dog Guide San Antonio donated over 60,000 pounds dog food to DaisyCares.
Ask anyone who owns pets, and they’ll tell you taking care of an animal isn't cheap.

Local animal welfare nonprofit DaisyCares, the pet partner of the San Antonio Food Bank, knows that's a fact of life. It's offered pet food and funds for veterinary care to residents in need since 2009.



After demand on the nonprofit's pet food supplies grew more than 154% over the past 12 months, online pet-owner resource The Dog Guide San Antonio donated more than 60,000 pounds of dog food to help with its mission.

The Dog Guide, which shares information about subjects ranging from pet  adoptions and veterinary care to local dog-friendly businesses and events, launched a fundraiser last month to buy food to donate to DaisyCares and quickly shot past its original goal of 30,000 pounds.

While this week's donation is cause to celebrate, the Food Bank distributes some 40,000 pounds of pet food monthly, meaning there's more to be done. Those who want to help out can do so at the San Antonio Food Bank website, where a $1 donation provides ten pounds of pet food.

